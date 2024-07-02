A new library is coming to Basile

Libraries are a wealth of information and resources in all communities.

That's why residents in Basile are welcoming a brand, new library branch for 2025.

According to Evangeline Parish Public Library Co-manager Suzy Lemoine, this million-dollar project is overdue.

"This was the main library and it was built in 2014," Lemoine said. "Then Chataignier needed a little spot, so we built one in Chataignier, Pine Prairie needed to be remodeled, Turkey Creek was remodeled and now it’s Basile’s turn."

Lemoine said the building that currently houses the Basile Library has been standing for more than 100 years.

As a result, she said it's time to turn the page by welcoming new books and a new building.

"The beauty of this building is it's 4,430 square feet and we had nine bids," Lemoine said. "Our budget was $1.25 million dollars and we got four bids under that budgeted amount!"

I reached out to some children in the Basile community to see what they thought about the expansion in their neighborhood.

Ten-year-old Blake Wilson and his sister, 16-year-old Arianna Galloway said they can't wait for the grand opening.

"I think it’s going to be a lot bigger, so we’ll have more books to read," Wilson said. "I just think it’s just going to be really fun and interesting."

Galloway said she's looking forward to a bigger space to study.

"I do a lot of my homework in the library," Galloway said. "Sometimes I just do it there because I can focus and it’s a lot more quiet."

The current Basile Branch Library is located at 3036 Stagg Avenue. The new location will be 3026 Stagg Avenue (corner of East Stagg and South Ryan Street.)

Lemoine said construction is expected to start in August and doors are scheduled to open in the Summer of 2025.