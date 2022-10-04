Eunice Junior High closed because of electrical issues

EUNICE, LA -- Eunice Junior High School is closed today because of electrical issues. In order for these issues to be resolved, the power will be turned off, and the campus will be closed today, October 4th, and Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Devices will be available to ensure all students have access to assignments. You can pick up those devices in the bus loading area today from 7:30 am - 9:00 am.

Teachers will be available through email, and students can access their daily assignments via Google Classroom. Please inform your child to check his or her Google Classroom for assignments.

Employees will receive information regarding reporting to work from their instructional leader, Mrs. Comeaux.

