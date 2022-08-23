Snoop Dogg releases new animated series for kids on YouTube

Snoop Dogg has launched a new animated kids series on YouTube.

On Tuesday, the rapper announced the launch of "Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes,” which uses songs and dance to teach kids social, emotional, and cognitive skills.

According to Doggyland Media, the series is geared toward children up to 8 years old.

The company said that the rapper voices the main character, Bow Wizzle, who is the adult mentor to the rest of the cast.

Snoop Dogg said it’s always been important to him to build positive and educational environments for all children.

"We wanted to bring our show to YouTube and YouTube Kids, which provides free access to everyone, so all the kids can enjoy it." the rapper said in a statement. "I've always wanted to create a kid-friendly series that lets kids be kids and is truly representative of the Culture with everything from the music to the characters."

The show, which will cover topics including letters, numbers, and good habits, is available on YouTube and YouTube kids, the company said.

According to the press release, new episodes will air every Tuesday.