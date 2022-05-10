Singer Nick Cave confirms son Jethro Lazenby has died at 31

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave has confirmed the death of his son Jethro Lazenby at age 31.

The frontman of rock band Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds said in a statement: "With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away."

Lazenby was a fashion model, rapper, actor, and photographer and the eldest son of Cave's four children.

He was Cave's son with model Beau Lazenby and was born in 1991.

Lazenby, who went by Jethro Cave professionally, was found dead inside a motel room in Melbourne on Friday, a day after being released from prison.

Lazenby's cause of death will be determined by a coroner.

According to police, there were no signs he was a victim of crime.

The model was arrested for assaulting his mother during an argument at her home on March 7.

He pleaded guilty and was ordered to stay away from her for two years and to undergo substance abuse treatment.

Lazenby was to be sentenced in June.

One of Cave's twin sons with his current wife, Susie Cave, died in an accidental fall from a cliff in England in 2015.

Arthur Cave had taken the psychedelic drug LSD before he fell.

Cave has two surviving sons.