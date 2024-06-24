Princess Anne suffers concussion after 'incident,' Royal Family says

The Royal Family said on Monday that Princess Anne was involved in an incident on Sunday at her residence in Gloucestershire, giving her a concussion.

"The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening. Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery," the Royal Family said in a statement early Monday. "The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."

How the Royal Family discloses medical issues has faced scrutiny as Princess Kate revealed in March that she was being treated for cancer. The announcement came after the Royal Family announced in January that she had abdominal surgery in January. The cancer was reportedly found following that surgery.

Anne is the sister of King Charles III and the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II. She was born third in the line of succession to the British throne.

The CBC has reported that Anne was scheduled to visit Canada on July 1 to visit the National War Memorial and the entombing of an unknown soldier. It's unknown if she will still make the trip.

Anne is known for her interest in equestrianism. She became the first member of the Royal Family to participate in the Olympics, as she competed on behalf of the British team in 1976 for the Montreal Games.

