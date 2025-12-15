Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ sets new record with 20 weeks at No. 1

Mariah Carey is once again proving why she’s called the “Queen of Christmas.”

Her holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” has now spent more weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 than any song in history, hitting its 20th week atop the chart.

Released in 1993, the song didn’t reach No. 1 until 2019, thanks to the rise of music streaming. It has returned to the top spot every year since.

Celebrating the milestone Monday, Carey posted a photo on Instagram with the caption: “Humbly taking back the torch!! 20 weeks at #1… I’m so grateful.”

Carey previously held the all-time record for most weeks at No. 1 with her 1995 Boyz II Men collaboration “One Sweet Day,” before Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” set a new record in 2019 with 19 weeks. Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” tied that mark in 2024.

And with Christmas still a week away, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” may not be done setting records this year. And who knows? It might add more weeks next year — and the year after that — because Christmas isn’t going anywhere.