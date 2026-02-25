Movie tickets cost how much? Here's how to stop overpaying

CINCINNATI — Movie ticket prices have jumped 60% in the last decade, so we're breaking down how you can cut costs at the theater without skipping the big screen.

Going to the movies has always been a beloved escape, but in 2026, that escape is costing a lot more than it used to.

The average movie ticket ran just $8.65 back in 2016. Today, a standard evening ticket at AMC costs $13.99, and that's before you factor in premium formats like Dolby, IMAX or 3D. That's a roughly 60% price increase in just 10 years, and it doesn't include popcorn.

But there are real ways to save, if you know where to look.

The cost is real — and moviegoers are feeling it

Sean Carter is a regular at the AMC. He says the theater experience is still worth it, but the price tag is starting to make him think twice.

"Just the widescreen and the environment itself. Somehow you pick up on that being in a theater rather than being at home watching on your 12- or 16- or 24-inch TV," Carter said.

He's already adjusting his habits to keep costs down.

"I try to go to matinees when I can. But even those are getting expensive! So…" Carter said.

And when asked whether ticket prices have ever stopped him from going altogether?

"Yes. Yes. Unless it's a movie I really, really want to see, then yes. It does," Carter said.

Carter also isn't alone.

Your guide to saving money at the movies

1. Join a loyalty rewards program — it's free

Both AMC and Cinemark offer free loyalty programs that reward you every time you spend.

AMC Stubs members earn points on tickets, snacks and drinks that can be redeemed for rewards. Members also unlock some of the best discounts available — including 50% off tickets and 50% off a small drink and popcorn combo on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Cinemark has a similar setup.

"We also have a free tier to our loyalty program, Cinemark Movie Rewards, and that lets you build up points that can be redeemed for discounts on concessions and tickets," said Caitlin Piper, communications director at Cinemark.

Signing up costs nothing, and the savings add up fast.

2. Go on a Tuesday or Wednesday

If your schedule is flexible, midweek moviegoing is where the biggest savings are. AMC Stubs members get 50% off tickets plus 50% off a small drink and popcorn combo on Tuesdays and Wednesdays — making it one of the easiest ways to cut your total bill nearly in half.

3. Catch a matinee or go before 4 p.m.

Every day before 4 p.m., AMC tickets are 20% off. It's a simple, no-membership-required way to save on any movie, any day of the week.

4. Senior, military and student discounts

AMC offers daily discounts for seniors, military members and students. Just show your ID at the box office and save anywhere from $1.50 to $4 per ticket. It's a discount that's easy to overlook and easy to use.

5. Grab the AMC Popcorn Pass

Here's a newer perk worth knowing about: AMC's Popcorn Pass is $29.99 plus tax and lets you save 50% on a large popcorn every day through the end of 2026. The pass lives in your AMC Stubs dashboard, making it another reason to sign up for the free loyalty program if you haven't already.

For frequent moviegoers, the pass can pay for itself quickly.

6. Watch older films for less

You don't always have to see the newest release to enjoy the big screen. AMC brings back fan-favorite films at a discounted price. At the Newport location, tickets for these classic screenings were just $6.25. This month's lineup includes "Sinners," "One Battle After Another" and "Bugonia" — a great option if you want the full theater experience at a fraction of the cost.

What AMC says about affordability

"At AMC, our focus is delivering the premium big-screen experience guests love while making it accessible to as many moviegoers as possible. We want guests to be able to escape the everyday and enjoy time together at the movies — whether it's a spontaneous night out or a regular tradition — in a way that fits their schedule and budget," an AMC spokesperson said.

The bottom line

Movie ticket prices aren't going back to where they were — but you don't have to pay full price every time. A little planning goes a long way toward keeping your movie nights affordable.

