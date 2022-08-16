Watch Now
FBI report finds gun used in 'Rust' shooting could not fire without trigger pull

The medical investigator also ruled the on-set shooting was an accident
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film-set in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 23, 2021. New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator has determined that the fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor and producer Alec Baldwin last year was an accident. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted at 10:15 AM, Aug 16, 2022
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released its forensic report of the October shooting death on the set of the movie "Rust."

The report states that the gun used by actor Alec Baldwin when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot could not have been fired unless the trigger was pulled, the Associated Press reported.

USA Today and CNN reported the FBI conducted tests on the gun and found that if the hammer were fully cocked, half-cocked, and quarter-cocked, it wouldn't have fired "without a pull of the trigger."

The FBI also found during testing that portions of the gun’s trigger sear and cylinder stop fractured while the hammer was struck, which allowed the hammer to fall and the firing pin to detonate the primer, the Associated Press reported.

In addition to the FBI report, New Mexico’s Office of the Medical Investigator released a report Monday that listed the manner of death as an "accident," the news outlets reported.

Baldwin has stated previously that he did not pull the trigger, the Associated Press reported.

In a statement on Sunday, Baldwin's lawyer told the news outlets that the FBI report "is being misconstrued."

The news outlets reported the FBI passed their report on to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

The news outlets reported that the prosecutors have not yet decided if any charges will be filed in the case.

