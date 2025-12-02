Dave Coulier diagnosed with tongue cancer months after beating non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Actor and comedian Dave Coulier revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer on his tongue, marking his second cancer battle in a recent years.

During an appearance on NBC's "Today" show, Coulier said the discovery came during a recent checkup, just seven months after he announced he was cancer-free following chemotherapy treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

According to the actor, doctors say this cancer is unrelated to his previous cancer diagnosis.

The 66-year-old told TODAY he was diagnosed with HPV-related oropharyngeal tongue cancer in October.

Coulier said he will be done with radiation treatments before the end of the year, and his prognosis is "very good."

The actor has had an extensive career but is best known as Joey Gladstone on the ABC sitcom "Full House." He reprised the role in the Netflix sequel series "Fuller House," which ran from 2016 to 2020.