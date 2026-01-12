Calling all innovators: Shark Tank is searching for its next billion-dollar deal

Shark Tank has helped launch six billion-dollar businesses. Could you be the next one to enter the Tank?

Shark Tank Casting is back, searching nationwide for the next big disruptor - fearless entrepreneurs and innovators with bold products and businesses ready to take the market by storm. This is your shot to pitch the Sharks for a chance at a game-changing investment and powerful mentorship.

For almost two decades, Shark Tank has turned garage ideas into global powerhouses and elevated innovators from every corner of America.

Casting for Season 18 is now open and interested applicants may apply until the end of April by visiting https://abc.com/shows/shark-tank/appl.