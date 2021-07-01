Britney Spears' father seeks court investigation into the singer's allegations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears’ father has asked the court overseeing his daughter’s conservatorship to investigate her statements to a judge last week on the court’s control of her medical treatment and personal life.

James Spears emphasized that in 2019, he relinquished his power over his daughter's personal affairs and has control only over her money.

The filings come a week after the singer made an impassioned speech in a Los Angeles courtroom, asking a judge to put an end to her court conservatorship that has controlled her life and finances since 2008.

She called the conservatorship “abusive." She said she is not allowed to get married or have a child and has been forced to use birth control and take medications she doesn't want.

On Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny signed an order denying the star’s request to have her father removed from the financial aspects of her conservatorship, according to multiple reports from outlets like NPR and CNN.

That request was reportedly first filed by Britney’s attorney last November.