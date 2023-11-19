ELECTION RESULTS: Acadia Parish

ACADIA PARISH

Police Juror District 3

Kirk Aaron Guidry, Republican 65 percent - WINNER

"Keith" Henry, Republican 35 percent

Police Juror District 6

Paul "Ed" Guidry, Republican 52 percent - WINNER

Chuck Lejeune, Republican 48 percent

City of Eunice Proposition - PASSED 54 percent YES

(Hotel Occupancy Tax)

Shall the City of Eunice, State of Louisiana (the "City"), in accordance with the provisions of Act 274 of the 2023 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature, and other constitutional and statutory authority, be authorized to levy and collect a tax of not exceeding 2% (the "Tax"), in perpetuity, beginning January 1, 2024, upon the paid occupancy of hotel rooms within the City ($54,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be used to promote tourism within the City?

Fire Protection District No. 1 Proposition - PASSED 60 percent YES

(Parcel Fee Renewal)

Shall Fire Protection District No. 1 of the Parish of Acadia, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy and collect annually for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024, a parcel fee of $50.00 on each lot, subdivided portion of ground or individual tract upon which is located, either in whole or in part, a residential or commercial structure, regardless of the structure's being occupied or unoccupied (an estimated $48,300 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the parcel fee for an entire year), for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment for the District, including the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes and all purposes incidental thereto?

School District No. 7 Proposition - PASSED 69 percent YES

(Tax Renewal)

Shall School District No. 7 of the Second Police Jury Ward of the Parish of Evangeline, Louisiana, and the Seventh Police Jury Ward of the Parish of Acadia, Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a 2.00 mills tax on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $127,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of operating, maintaining and improving public school facilities in the District, the said funds to be specifically dedicated to the Basile High School athletic department for coaches' salaries, equipment, transportation, and any and all other legitimate purposes of said department?

