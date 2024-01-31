Make a fun DIY Mason jar ‘fairy light’ with your kids

If you’ve got some old Mason jars around the house (or really any glass jar), you might be wondering what to do with them. Instead of stashing them away in the attic or throwing them in the recycling bin, why not repurpose them into something totally unique and different?

Check out this super-easy, DIY weekend project that will help you transform a regular old Mason jar into a glow-in-the-dark fairy light. Your kids will love how they sparkle and shimmer at night, and it’s the perfect craft for when you’ve got a little free time on your hands.

What You’ll Need:

Glass jar

Glow-in-the-dark paint

Paintbrushes (preferably longer-length brushes)

Paper or old cardboard (as a workspace to avoid a mess)

45 minutes to an hour of your time

Amazon

$14.99 (was $15.99) for five at Amazon

MORE: How to make puffy sidewalk paint with ingredients you already have at home

Amazon

$18.99 (was $19.99) for six at Amazon

Amazon

$14.99 (was $22) for 13 at Amazon

How To Make A DIY Mason Jar Fairy Light

Crafting blog DIY Joy lays out the steps in their post, and it couldn’t be easier. Using the glow-in-the-dark paint and the long paintbrush, simply paint dots of varying sizes all over the inside of the Mason jar. Here’s an idea of what they look like, from DIY Joy’s Twitter/X account:

Note that the glow-in-the-dark paint will need to be “activated,” so DIY Joy recommends drying your jar in the sun. The sun’s UV rays will “charge” the paint so that it glows as intended. The result? A beautiful and unique fairy light!

If you’re short on time or just not that crafty (hey, it’s OK!), there are even easier ways to make fairy light Mason jars.

YouTuber Amanda of Love Crafted Decor shows how to make a snowy winter fairy light:

To make this one, just add glitter, Mod Podge and a strand of battery-operated string lights.

MORE: Turn your child’s handprint into a keychain with this fun craft idea

Amazon

$5.99 at Amazon

Amazon

$27.99 (was $32.99) at Amazon

Amazon

$14.44 (was $19.99) for 20 at Amazon

TikToker Mimi (@mimithemom1) makes it even easier, no paint, glue or glitter required. Simply stuff a strand of battery-operated string lights inside a clean Mason jar, pop the lid back on and ta-da! You have a beautiful fairy light.

What do you think? Will you be adding a DIY fairy light to your home?

MORE: These Button Flower Cards Are The Perfect Craft For Little Ones

Make a fun DIY Mason jar ‘fairy light’ with your kids originally appeared on Simplemost.com

> > SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter < <

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.