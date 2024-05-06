In Real Life: Overcoming Homelessness

America's homelessness problem is getting worse. The crisis is fueled by skyrocketing rents, evictions and a lack of affordable housing.

In 2022, "In Real Life" spent months looking into the homeless crisis in New York City. Since then, the crisis has gotten even worse — with a new wave of asylum seekers adding a layer of complexity and tension.

"In Real Life" checked back in with some of the same people from 2022 to ask the question: What will it take to end the homeless crisis in America?

Watch the story in the video above.