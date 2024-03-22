Do you like to shop? For a quarter, you can get more than what you bargain for

Gueydan, La. - Tucked in Gueydan is a charming clothing store where deals are almost too good to be true. “The quarter store” best known as Clothes Closet is part of the First Baptist Church of Gueydan ministry.

“There’s stuff from school uniforms, to blue jeans, to slacks, to women’s clothing, underwear, and socks. Most of the stuff you can find at a thrift store. There are things that come in here and we don’t even know, I’ll be honest,” First Baptist Church of Gueydan Pastor Troy Duhon.

The clothes are donated by the community. Clothes Closet first opened in 2006 after Hurricane Katrina and Rita hit Louisiana. The store serves the community and those in the neighboring areas.

Despite inflation and covid, everything such as baby clothes, uniforms, pants, and tops are 25 cents each.

On Wednesday mornings, people from all over travel to this small town for affordable clothes. What people rarely see is the ladies behind the scenes who sort and tag the clothes before they hit the racks.

For Former Home Economic Teacher Margret Freeland, volunteering at this non-profit is more than just a passion project, it’s an opportunity to give back.

“I look forward to coming because I don’t drive anymore. Wednesday morning is a day that I can be with my friends,” she said.

She started volunteering in 2006 when Clothes Closet was just merely a one building shop. Nowadays, she’s in charge of tagging hundreds of baby clothes and continues to teach people in her everyday life.

“I’ve always been involved in mission trips so it’s just part of what I do,” she said.

Donations are accepted Monday-Sunday at the First Baptist Church of Gueydan. You can place the items towards the back of the building on Mc Mutry Street.

Clothes Closet is open every Wednesday from 11:45 am - 4 pm.

