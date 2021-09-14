Disney World Has A New ‘Ratatouille’ Ride—And A Remote-Control Rat That Will Crawl On You

There aren’t many times when you’ll be excited to see rats everywhere you look, but a new Walt Disney World attraction just might be the exception.

A new Paris-themed area and its centerpiece ride, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, inspired by the Disney Pixar film “Ratatouille,” opens in Epcot’s France pavilion Oct. 1. To celebrate the ride, a playful line of rat- and culinary-themed merchandise has been released, including a remote-control rat toy that will crawl all over you.

Brooke Geiger McDonald

Remy The Rat Heads To Epcot

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is an all-ages trackless, 3D dark ride that makes you feel like you’ve “shrunk” down to Remy’s size as your rat-shaped vehicle scurries around Gusteau’s kitchen and dining room, evading obstacles like giant feet and the clutches of Chef Skinner — just like in the movie.

But ride vehicles aren’t the only things scurrying around Epcot.

You can buy remote-control toy versions of Remy and Emile that attach to clothing with a magnet. The remote-control — shaped like a wedge of cheese — controls the rat, making it look like it’s scurrying all over you. Squeak!

You can see the remote control toy in action in this TikTok video:

The rats are packaged with their cheese remotes on a covered serving platter and sold for $34.99 from a merchandise kiosk modeled after the iconic bouquiniste (“bookseller”) stalls that line the River Seine in Paris.

Brooke Geiger McDonald

There’s plenty of other rat- and cheese-themed merchandise, too, like a cheese ornament, a replica rat ride vehicle that zips around on the ground, and a chef’s hat that lights up to show Remy inside, “pulling the strings,” just like in the film.

The hat also opens up at the top so Remy can pop out and reveal himself.

Brooke Geiger McDonald

A New French Restaurant Makes Its Debut, Too

Also new to the France pavilion is a restaurant, La Crêperie de Paris, serving authentic galettes, crêpes and ciders from France’s Brittany region.

Galettes are made with a gluten-friendly buckwheat flour and filled with savory fillings like ham, eggs and Swiss cheese. Meanwhile, dessert crêpes are filled with sweet, decadent fillings like hazelnut chocolate spread and whipped cream or peaches, red berries and almonds.

Crêpes, galettes and ciders are also served from a walk-up window outside called Crêpes À Emporter at La Crêperie de Paris.

Brooke Geiger McDonald

Plan Your Visit

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and La Crêperie de Paris officially open on Oct. 1 as part of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration that kicks off the same day.

The ride is currently open for previews for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club members with reservations and will use a virtual queue when it opens to all guests on Oct. 1.

Brooke Geiger McDonald

Will you be heading to Walt Disney World to ride Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure (and get your very own remote-control rat)?

Brooke Geiger McDonald is a theme park journalist covering all things Disney and Universal. When she’s not screaming on the newest roller coaster or critiquing the cheese served with her Mickey pretzel, she’s busy breaking the latest theme park news on Twitter and Instagram.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.