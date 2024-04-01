Despite severe weather conditions, Gueydan beekeepers are bee-ting the odds

Gueydan, La. - According to the USDA, Louisiana typically produces more than three million pounds of honey but with last year’s drought and deep freeze, the state saw a 44% decrease in honey production.

In 2022, Louisiana produced 2.5 million pounds of honey, whereas in 2023, Louisiana bee’s were only able to make 1.5 million pounds.

While severe weather has affected beekeepers across the state, Gueydan Honey Producer Timmie and Lonnie Melancon experienced the complete opposite. Timmie told KATC that this has been her best season. She says having multiple water canals in the nearby area help her bees.

“What we have learned is that nature is the boss and you have to make sure that you understand what your bees need. We make sure our bees have what they need and one of the things they need is a water source,” she said.

Timmie and Lonnie are the co-owners of Wright Honey , a local honey business in Vermilion Parish that produces unfiltered and completely raw honey.

“Honey bees are the most important insect and the best pollinator in the world. So, if we lose our honey bees, we’re going to lose about 70 % of our food sources so it’s important that we keep honey bees and that we keep them healthy,” she said.

While the industry continues to grow, Timmie is hoping the next generation of beekeepers can join her hive.

“We’re trying to encourage the new generation to really get into beekeeping and understand the importance of those bees,” Timmie said.