Danza Aztec Lafayette celebrates culture and faith through dance

LAFAYETTE, KATC— With rhythmic drums resonating in the air and vibrant costumes swirling around, the all-female indigenous group Danza Aztec Lafayette embodies centuries of tradition, honoring their heritage and expressing gratitude to Our Lady of Guadalupe, a cherished saint in Mexico.

“Es algo inexplicable, porque lo tienes en el corazón y bailas para tu virgen y bailas con todo el amor,” says Alverica Vega, an Aztec indigenous dancer. “It is something inexplicable, because you have it in your heart and you dance for your virgin (Saint) with all the love, representing your culture and your people.”

Danza Aztec Lafayette honors ancestral traditions by telling stories through movement and music, providing a powerful connection to their roots. Vega explains that these devotions intensify in the days leading up to December 12, when they hold religious ceremonies in church, donning colorful traditional attire as a tribute to Guadalupe for her blessings upon the community.

“When I’m dancing, I feel the pain in my knees, in my feet, in my arms, in my heart, and I let go and I give it to her,” Syre Munoz shares, reflecting on the deep emotional connection she feels during performances.

The dancers wear intricate headpieces, or cupires, which symbolize covering the third eye. “Each member chooses their favorite color to represent their energy when dancing, showcasing the vibrant colors of our culture to the world,” Vega explains.

The hope is that this legacy will transcend borders, inspiring the next generation to embrace and celebrate their cultural identity. As the drums play on, Danza Aztec Lafayette continues to keep their traditions alive, ensuring that the spirit of their ancestors thrives in future generations.