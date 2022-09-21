Watch Now
CommunityCool Schools

Actions

Cool Schools: Center Street Elementary

Innovative and Engaging Classroom
CSE 1.jpg
Center Street Elementary
Hands-on Science Lessons at Center Street Elementary
CSE 1.jpg
Posted at 7:10 AM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 08:10:10-04

Today's Cool School is Center Street Elementary in New Iberia. Mrs. Josette LeBlanc writing in to tell us how proud she is over her students. They've created a positive and engaging environment.

CSE 2.jpg
Center Street Elementary Students

Their innovative classroom has flexible seating that keeps even the most distracted students on task. Students also enjoy physical activities in the classroom, as well as hands-on science activities. Even in the gloomiest of weather, students at Center Street are always focused on learning.

CSE 3.jpg
Center Street Elementary Students

If you have a Cool School, let us know! Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Attach a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.