Cool Schools: Center Street Elementary

Today's Cool School is Center Street Elementary in New Iberia. Mrs. Josette LeBlanc writing in to tell us how proud she is over her students. They've created a positive and engaging environment.

Center Street Elementary Center Street Elementary Students

Their innovative classroom has flexible seating that keeps even the most distracted students on task. Students also enjoy physical activities in the classroom, as well as hands-on science activities. Even in the gloomiest of weather, students at Center Street are always focused on learning.

Center Street Elementary Center Street Elementary Students

If you have a Cool School, let us know! Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Attach a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.