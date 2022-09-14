Tools for Schools: Woodvale

KATC has teamed up with Jim Olivier's Family of Companies to get much-needed school supplies into the hands of teachers in Acadiana.

Anna Olivier tells us that we're headed to Woodvale Elementary today, to make a delivery to Meg Cornell, a low-incident special education teacher there.

"The community at Woodvale is extremely supportive," Cornell tells us. "We have amazing parental support and the faculty is really on board to create leaders for the future."

Cornell tells us that her students will love their new supplies.

"I was more overwhelmed, befcause I know my kids will really enjoy it," Cornell says. "And the sensory aspect of it will really enrich their learning."

Cornell says her students really respond to supplies geared toward sensory experiences.

"I have an amazing set of students with multiple exceptionalities," she says. "We use a lot of kinestheticsand multi-sensory manipulatives, so that's what I asked for: sensory games and manipulatives that these kids can use to enrich this environment."

Tools for Schools helped with supplies, but also by showing support.

"Kids need more hands-on since they are more kinesthetic nowadays, with a lot of online stuff, and we are all online," Cornell says. "Everyone has a device. These types of things are really helping kids out a lot. It really feels like we are being supported when people from the community help out.

"Thank you, Tools for Schools!"