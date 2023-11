KATC has teamed up with Jim Olivia's family of companies to get much needed school supplies back into the hands of teachers.

Sugarland Elementary received pencils, lanyards, disinfecting wipes, bins to put supplies into, separate organizers, podiums to do anchor charts and more.

Tools for Schools is now accepting nominations. If you're a staff member of the school you'd like to nominate, enter now at KATC.com/tools. You could get up to $500 in supplies for your school.