Tools for Schools: Ross Elementary

CROWLEY, La. — Tools for Schools is getting back on the road once again thanks to Jim Olivier’s Family of Companies.

Today we're delivering supplies to Ross Elementary in Crowley, Anna Olivier tells us.

Teacher Marisha Senegal Gonzales asked for headphones for her students.

"I requested noise canceling headphones. I applied for Tools for Schools because when my students are trying to do things on the computer where its individualized learning, other computers are very distracting," she explains.

The headphones will help the children focus, she said.

"We needed headphones so that we can get everyone focused on their own learning," she said. "My students will be so excited for the headphones! Thank you KATC Tools for Schools and the Jim Olivier Family of Companies."

