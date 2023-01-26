Tools for Schools: Lafayette Middle School

KATC has teamed up with Jim Olivier Family of Companies to get much needed supplies back into the hands of teachers.

Supplies were delivered to Lafayette Middle School where students were surprised with new equipment that will help them with performances and confidence.

"Lafayette Middle School is about offering every student the opportunity to maximize their individual potential. We want to make sure we can meet the students where they are so they can each be successful," Principal of Lafayette Middle School, Tia Trahan said.