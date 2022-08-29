Tools for Schools: Edgar Martin Middle School

KATC and Tools for Schools with Jim Olivier's Family of Companies are on the road to drop off supplies today.

Anna Olivier tells us we're headed to see Jamesha Jefferson, a seventh-grade math teacher at Edgar Martin Middle School.

"Edgar Martin is a family-oriented school, we are building our culture so all of our students can feel like they are part of a big family," Jefferson tells us.

Jefferson wanted scissors and hands-on activity kits, geometric shapes and dry erase boards to engage her students.

"Because of COVID, the students were limited in hands-on activities. So these activities will help these students be able to interact, and to be able to actually do hands-on activities again," Jefferson says.

Having different materials to work with helps students see things differently, and in turn helps them understand better.

"It's going to have them more engaged. Studies show that having interaction with different materials lets the students grasp the concept better," Jefferson explains. "I think the students are going to love the supplies because they already love some of the hands-on activities I've already completed.

"I would like to thank KATC and the Jim Olivier Familiy of Companies. Thank you tools for schools!"