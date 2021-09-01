Tools for Schools: Abbeville High

Once again KATC is partnering with Jim Olivier Family of Companies for Tools for Schools. We’re on the road again today, we’re delivering those supplies to Vermillion Parish.

Today we’re delivering supplies to Abbeville High School, Anna Olivier says.

"I applied for TFS because our students are in desperate need of a printer/scanner for color-coded test materials," explains teacher Pat Myers.

Myers says between a black and white vs. a color diagram, the color diagram is much easier to read and interpret.

This means "we’ll be able to handle the test questions a lot easier instead of spending a lot of mental energy trying to decipher exactly what the diagram is," she says.

When Myers found out that the school was going to get this printer/scanner, she says she was "so excited because I know our kids deserve this opportunity and...it's always a disappointment to see the kids struggle with the materials I’ve got when they really ought to be struggling with the concept I’m teaching."

"Thank you so much for the opportunity for my students, I really appreciate it," she adds.

