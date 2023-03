KATC celebrates the life and legacy of Rose Alexander Lewis, devoted member of the community, mother and friend.

Lewis was a member of the St. Martinville community who served children in the St. Martin Parish school district until she retired.

We reported on Lewis' 91st birthday celebration and milestones she reached.

St. Martinville woman celebrates 91st birthday surrounded by love

Lewis is remembered by her family and members in the community for being honored with numerous awards.