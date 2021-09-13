St. Martinville woman celebrates 90th birthday

An Acadiana woman celebrated a special day with her loved ones this weekend.

Mrs. Rose Alexander Lewis of St. Martinville turned 90 years old, and her family and friends decided to honor Lewis with a drive-by parade.

Lewis had the best seat in the house as relatives, friends, and loved ones drove past to wish her a happy birthday.

Her granddaughter, Jalisa, said Lewis is a "faithful member of the ... community, and will be blessed to celebrate 90 years on this earth."

Happy birthday, Mrs. Rose!

