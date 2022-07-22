St. Landry Parish Sherrif's Office hosting concealed permit Training

St. Landry Parish- The Sheriff's office in St. Landry Parish is offering their monthly multi-state concealed permit training class this weekend.

Their 1-day training and renewal class is tomorrow beginning at 7:30 a.m. located on 211 West Park Ave in Eunice.

The course is $100 and $80 for a spouse or renewal. The course includes fingerprinting, notary or online help, an application process, classroom safety rules, a gun range, and a hot Cajun meal.

Courses included will be taught by certified police training staff with over 75 years of police, military, and civilian training.

Walk-ins are accepted, or you can reserve your seat by calling the training center at 337-948-5841. All proceeds will go to local charities and the course is a nonprofit.

Past donations have been made to Shriners, eye and speech foundations, Dyslexia foundations, community health units, youth charities, etc.

