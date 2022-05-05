Last day to be eligible for ALL Early Bird Prizes with Dream Home ticket purchase

Thursday, May 5 at midnight is the final night to purchase a St. Jude Dream Home ticket and also be eligible for all the early bird prizes.

Tickets are still on sale for the 2022 Dream Home located in Lafayette Parish.

Buy a ticket online here

Early Bird Prizes include:

$2,500 American Express gift card, courtesy of The UPS Store

The Early Bird Prize: a 2022 Mazda3 Sedan, donated by Acadiana Mazda and Dream Day Foundation

A $10,000 American Express gift card, courtesy of Assurance Financial

The home is a 3,100-square foot, four-bedroom home in the Sabal Palms subdivision in Youngsville. Its estimated value is $700,000.

Tickets are $100 each - and if you buy one now you are eligible for all the prizes being given away this year. Tickets have sold out every year for the past several years, and there are "early bird" prizes as well.

Call (800) 724-1918 for tickets or download a printable mail-in form. Only 13,000 tickets will be sold.

The home is built by McLain Companies.

