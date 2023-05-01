2023 St. Jude Dream Home tickets now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for this year's St. Jude Dream House.

It's an approximately 3,500-square foot, four-bedroom home in Langlinais Estates. Its estimated value is $800,000.

Tickets are $100 each - and if you buy one now you are eligible for all the prizes being given away this year. Tickets have sold out every year for the past several years, and there are "early bird" prizes as well.

Call (800) 724-1918 for tickets or download a printable mail-in form.

Here are some of the prizes:

Special Letter Prize: $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of The UPS Store

Tickets on Sale Prize | Deadline Thursday, May 11: $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of Assurance Financial

Early Bird Prize | Deadline Thursday, May 25: 2023 Honda HR-V LX, donated by Dream Day Foundation & Team Honda of Acadiana

Bonus Prize | Deadline Thursday, June 15: $10,000 gift certificate toward a residential home generator plus installation, courtesy of Sirus Power Generation

Over the years, the Acadiana community has raised more than $30 million for the kids of St. Jude.

This year’s house is built by McLain Companies and is located in Langlinais Estates in Broussard. The 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath multi-story modern farmhouse features state of the art kitchen and scullery featuring Bosch appliances. The home has an array of stunning Kichler light fixtures throughout, custom wood ceiling treatment design in spacious living area, and a master blend of retro and modern color palettes.

Every ticket helps St. Jude kids and the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® And because of the support of people like you, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—so they can focus on helping their child live.