Menu

Watch
CommunitySpirit of Acadiana

Actions

Spirit of Acadiana: If you teach a man to make fishing lures...

items.[0].videoTitle
spirit.PNG
Posted at 10:43 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 21:15:49-05

When the pandemic kicked in last year, kids everywhere were getting bored; they played video games, talked on the phone, drove their parents crazy. But in the town of Youngsville, one young man embraced the world of:

Making his own fishing lures.

The summer of 2020, and 11-year old Heath Hernandez and his older brother Hayden challenged each other to make simple lures. But soon after, Heath wanted to take things up a notch.

He ordered aluminum molds and started making first-class fishing lures; plastic worms, fish and such; and when he tested an early creation in a neighbor’s pond and actually caught a fish. “I felt accomplished; it was fun and I felt accomplished,” recalls Hernandez, “and ever since, we’ve been catching fish on all my baits.”

Then he reached to an older cousin, who actually bought a couple bags, and there was more success. “He caught fish with ‘em, and said, ‘They worked,’ and after that I started selling getting new molds.”

It became a business, and the action picked up around Christmas time for his company “2 Deep Lures”. But in late January, things really start to take off. You see, Heath caught a five-pound bass—on one of his lures, of course. “After I caught that five-pound bass, I had like 20 people buying bait, and I had to make like 500 packs to sell that week. That month was crazy.”

Heath’s company is called “2 Deep Lures” because of something a three-year old Heath said while fishing with his great-grandfather. “I was always catching all of the sacalait with a little kiddie rod—a Cars rod-- and my grandfather asked me how deep was I was fishing, and I’d say, ‘Too deep’.”

Most weeks, this homeschooler is now filling orders almost every day. Via Facebook or Instagram, you can purchase a single pack of eight lures for five bucks, and Heath makes a variety of styles and shapes and colors. “Just natural colors that blend in with the color of water; if water’s dirty, I use black or brown it it’s clear, white or chartreuse or any of that.”

Brim, bass, saltwater and freshwater, there are 2 Deep Lures for nearly everything. And this budding entrepreneur IS aware that maybe, just maybe he’s accomplishing something a bit atypical for a pre-teen. “I don’t know if there are any other 11-year olds doing this,” he laughs.

It’s rare that you find such passion for anything in anyone, let alone an 11-year old. And in Heath’s case, it’s a passion for fishing. “(‘How often do you go fishing?’, I ask). There’s no hesitation in his answer.

“If I could,” he begins, “I’d fish, like…every hour.”

For more information on Heath Hernandez and his 2 Deep Lures company, via the 2 Deep Lures Facebook page.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.