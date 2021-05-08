Spirit of Acadiana: Woodvale Kindergartners honoring 'Mom'

LAFAYETTE, La. — We've all got terrific moms, but-- you want to know who has the best moms? Kindergartners. Beth Bolinger's kindergartners at Woodvale Elementary in Lafayette.

Earlier this week, the students wrote letters to their moments, expressing their love and appreciation.

Here are samples from each of them:



“Dear Mom, I love you.”

“I love you. I love you.”

“I thank you for buying me new clothes.”

“I love when you take care of me.”

“I love to do with you is paint with you.”

“Thank you for helping me learn.”

“Thank you for loving me.”

“I like you, Mom.”

After that, came the discussions, a bit of ‘Q&A’, and boy, did I get some wonderfully thought-provoking stuff. Take Rose, for instance. “(‘Do you have a good mom?’ I asked). I have a GREAT mom.”

Then I visited with Tavis, who has no doubt about who has the best mom ever. “Me. (Why?) Because I love my mom.” Simple, succinct. Adrian, meanwhile, says one his mom’s greatest attributes is her ability to give kisses. “Because she gives me lots of hugs and kisses.” Are these kisses wet & sloppy like a dog, or nice, dry and perfect? “Nice, dry and perfect.” T

hen Rose had more to say, reasons why her mom is the best “She has lots of fun toys at her house, lots of fun games, she loves the air, which I do, too.” And let’s go back to hugs. Josie compared her mom to another affectionate mammal. “(What are her hugs like?) Like a beaver. (She hugs you like a beaver?)” Josie nodded. (Well, those are the best moms ever!)”

And how about TLC? How about the aches and pains of life? “When I have a mosquito bite, she takes care of my bo-bo,” offers Jordan.

Now, we did have twins. There was James and there was Jana; and when I asked Jana if her mom was better than James’, he shouted, “We have the same mom!!” Cut to Seth, and for him, it’s mom’s cooking. “She makes me the best food to eat: Waffles!!”

You can’t help but get all teary-eyed with Taylor. Her mom? Seems to meet every emotional need. “She tucks me in bed, she loves me how I am, and she tells me sweet things.”

Let’s finish with Rose. “She’s great!!” she adds about her mom. When I suggested my mom was great, that’s when Rose came back with, “Are you kidding me?!?” And when Rose and her mom make a cookies and cakes?

Rose says, “There’s a lot of love in there."

