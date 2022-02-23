Spirit of Acadiana: Scripps Spelling Bee Champ visits Lafayette Middle

National Spelling Bee Champion, Sports Illustrated cover model and holder of three Guinness Book World Records, Zaila Avant-Garde was in Lafayette on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old made her way from her hometown of Harvey to Lafayette Middle School to speak to students and pass on a fantastic message.

While she doesn't see herself as a motivational speaker, Avant-Garde says she knows that kids respond better to kids. So her message was goal-drive, all about keeping their eyes on the prize.

"Whatever it is that they want to do, and I'm sure they all have different things that they want to do when they get older, not to be deterred from it by anything," Avant-Garde said.

Students at Lafayette Middle said that Avant-Garde's messages resonated with them.

"She says to just zone out all of the pressure, because if you think about pressure, you're gonna have it. And if you don't, you don't have it," said 8th grader Tyriel Thomas. "Inspire others and her ability to just focus on what you're doing. And always have positive in your mind, so you won't be confused."

"I just want to say how amazing it is that kids our age can be doing such amazing things. And it makes me think, 'what can I do'," said 8th grader Tobias Cormier.

Before her talk with students, Avant-Garde was presented with several awards, accolades and keys to the city from various dignitaries.

