Hazardous household waste day on Saturday

Paint. Insecticide. Drain cleaners. Gasoline. Various cleaning supplies. These are all items in your home that may have over lived their usefulness, and now it’s time for them to go.

LCG will be helping residents clean up and protect our environment, with Household Hazardous Waste Day over at the Cajundome, this Saturday, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Bess Foret is the Environmental Quality Manager for the Lafayette Consolidated Government, and she says, here are the basic rules for residents to be eligible.

“They need to be a resident of the city of Lafayette or the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish. They just need to get the accepted materials into their trunk; get in line at the Cajundome; and we will get that material out of the car to dispose of properly," Foret said.

So, what can’t you bring? How about an old computer?

“Unfortunately, we're not able to take electronics at this time.”

How about motor oil?

“That's an item you can get rid of almost anywhere, at auto repair shops any day of the week. We won’t be accepting motor oil this time around.”

But what will they accept? Pesticides? “Bring it on Saturday.”

Bleach? “Can’t use it at home? Bring it on Saturday.”

Drain cleaner? “We’ll drain that for you. Bring it on Saturday.”

The most popular and still gladly accepted item is paint.

“Paint is by far the biggest item that we have; the oil-based and latex paint are both accepted,” continues Foret. “And items that go with it too, turpentine and related painting supplies as well.” In addition,

Foret says residents should feel free to bring old and unused fluorescent lighting tubes and alkaline batteries, too.

A list of what is accepted and not accepted is below:

Chemicals Accepted

Alkaline Batteries

Chemical Cleaners

Fluorescent Tubes

Gasoline

Herbicides

Mercury Thermometers

Paint & Paint Products

Paint Thinner & Stripper

Pesticides

Photographic Chemicals

Pool Chemicals

Stains

Turpentine

Will NOT Accept

X - NO Antifreeze

X - NO Appliances

X - NO Automotive or Rechargeable Batteries

X - NO Commercial Waste

X - NO Compact Fluorescent Bulbs

X - NO Compressed Gas Cylinders

X - NO Copiers

X - NO CRT Monitors

X - NO Electronics

X - NO Fire/Smoke Detectors

X - NO Medical Waste

X - NO Medicine

X - NO Motor Oil

X - NO PCB Oil

X - NO Printers

X - NO Radioactive Material

X - NO Tires

X - NO Televisions

For more on what can you bring Saturday, visit https://lafayettela.gov/public-works/household-hazardous-waste-day .

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel