Watch
CommunitySpirit of Acadiana

Actions

Spirit of Acadiana: Disguising turkeys at St. Cecilia in Broussard

items.[0].videoTitle
Poster image - 2021-11-15T064444.491.jpg
Posted at 6:54 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 07:54:21-05

Not everyone will be eating turkey on Thanksgiving Day.

In fact, some creative kindergartners in Broussard are trying to hide the turkeys and artistically keep them off the dinner table.

At St. Cecilia in Broussard, kindergartners in Heather Bertrand's class were given a very tough task. Take a picture of a turkey, hide that turkey, disguise that turkey.

And the reason Heather Bertrand wanted her students to disguise those turkeys?

So they wouldn't be eaten on Thanksgiving, she says.

The kids got creative by adding pompoms, leaves, macaroni and Christmas decorations to their paper turkeys.

Some of their finished designs included an Iron Man Turkey, a fashionista turkey, a hunting turkey and, of course, a Santa turkey.

And with the turkeys properly disguised, what are these students planning to have for Thanksgiving?

It's a resounding call for a South Louisiana favorite, gumbo.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.