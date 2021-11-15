Spirit of Acadiana: Disguising turkeys at St. Cecilia in Broussard

Not everyone will be eating turkey on Thanksgiving Day.

In fact, some creative kindergartners in Broussard are trying to hide the turkeys and artistically keep them off the dinner table.

At St. Cecilia in Broussard, kindergartners in Heather Bertrand's class were given a very tough task. Take a picture of a turkey, hide that turkey, disguise that turkey.

And the reason Heather Bertrand wanted her students to disguise those turkeys?

So they wouldn't be eaten on Thanksgiving, she says.

The kids got creative by adding pompoms, leaves, macaroni and Christmas decorations to their paper turkeys.

Some of their finished designs included an Iron Man Turkey, a fashionista turkey, a hunting turkey and, of course, a Santa turkey.

And with the turkeys properly disguised, what are these students planning to have for Thanksgiving?

It's a resounding call for a South Louisiana favorite, gumbo.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel