Spirit of Acadiana: "Carrying A Dream" exhibit

At Blackham Coliseum in Lafayette, artifacts and exhibits will reflect on one man's dream of a better world.

"The Carrying A Dream exhibit focuses on remembering Martin Luther King for his fight, remembering him for his dream, for his fight against discrimination," said Ruben Henderson, UL Facilitator for the "Carrying A Dream" exhibit.

Beginning on Tuesday, February 15, the public can view the hearse that carried the body of King during his funeral procession in April 1968.

It's a car, but for many, it is also so much more.

"It's a symbol of equity, it's a symbol of justice, it's a symbol of fighting for what's right," said Henderson.

Among the physical artifacts are photographs that give a glimpse into a past that continues to lead the work of thousands of activists across the country and the world.

Henderson said these pictures mean so much to him.

"I think it makes me realize too that good is not enough and that sometimes you have to push yourself even further. And push yourself even harder when you want to make a difference and you want to make a change that the world needs to see," he said.

UL Lafayette is the fourth college in the state to host the exhibit. Reginald F. Lewis Scholars—black male students succeeding in numerous ways have been on hand to assist at all locations.

The exhibit opens Tuesday, February 15 and Henderson suggests all attendees come ready to be inspired.

"Expanding yourself, your knowledge, because what you know is important and being able to understand so we can make sure history doesn't repeat itself," he said.

The Carrying the Dream exhibit will be open here at Blackham Coliseum Tuesday through Saturday. It's a history lesson you wont want to miss.

