Spirit of Acadiana: Best Advice from Chris Arceneaux

LAFAYETTE, La. — Last Friday, I told you the story of Chris Arceneaux - the boy who dared to dream about crossing the fence, and the man who is the first black to become club professional at Lafayette Municipal Golf Course.

But there's more to be told. There's advice, there are life lessons, that can only come from Chris Arceneaux himself.

"I guess I was one of the blessed ones,” says Arceneaux. “I don't use the word 'lucky'. I was one of the blessed ones to go the other way, because I could have been six-feet under; I could have been in jail."

But Chris Arceneaux wasn't a crime statistic. He crossed the fence. He became a golfer and businessman. He became a success. It all began with a neighbor who put a golf club in his hands.

“That was my turning point, from the part of me crying when I lost my dad, to me being at the fence to me promising to God if I ever got on the other side of the fence, I'd do something with my life,” he said.

Something like playing a vital role in this past weekend's "Embrace the Space" cleanup effort along Louisiana Avenue. Facilitating, collaborating, motivating-- using his role to affect change.

“Let’s bring a group together where we can come together, go outside the golf course and show them that we care,” explains Arceneaux.

How do you get it done? Creating connections and relationships, knowing who to call is important.

“It’s not about financial; it’s about resources," he said. "If you can use that, you’re paving the way for the next generation.”

Most important, says Arceneaux, is having a plan. A wing and prayer just isn't enough; you need a vision to succeed.

“We all sit the crossroads of our life,” begins Arceneaux, “and we have to make better choices, sound decisions and have a clear direction of where we’re going. If you don’t have a clue, with your GPS, you’re just kinda’ winging it. I can’t live life that way.”

You, too, can be a Chris Arceneaux, or better yet, be a better ‘you’. Have a plan, form positive relationships and listen to that inner voice about right and wrong.

“Let’s not just talk about it,” adds Arceneaux. “Let’s do something about it.”

