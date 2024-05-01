SOLA Giving Day returns Thursday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — SOLA Giving Day is back for its seventh year — and if you're looking for inspiration to give, organizers say it's as simple as knowing any and every dollar you donate goes back to your very own neighborhood.

The 24-hour online fundraiser begins at midnight Thursday, May 2 and ends at 11:59 p.m. It's a keynote fundraising effort for dozens of local nonprofits, churches, and schools serving South Louisiana. Facilitated by the Community Foundation of Acadiana, SOLA Giving Day allows donors and their dollars the opportunity to directly serve the cause or causes of their choice in a one-stop-shop format.

Josh Moton The Community Foundation of Acadiana headquarters located at 1035 Camellia Blvd in Lafayette Parish.

"That's kind of the beauty of the event, there's not just one thing that we need to focus on," says Missy Bienvenu Andrade, CEO and president of the Community Foundation of Acadiana. "However, I will say here at the Community Foundation year after year one of the areas we see donors support heavily is really education and youth programs."

Josh Moton GMA Anchor Taylor Toole sits down with Community Foundation of Acadiana CEO and president, Missy Bienvenu Andrade ahead of the 2024 SOLA Giving Day Thursday, May 2.

Since its inception in 2018, organizers say SOLA Giving Day has generated nearly $8.5 million for more than 425 nonprofit organizations. This year, the goal is to continue on this path.

"I believe we feel called to give back, and you can give all through the year to any and every cause that you care about," Andrade tells me. "But this really is an opportunity for us as a community to sort of highlight one of our greatest strengths which is coming together in support of our neighbors."

For more information on the mission, organizations, early giving, and donation matching opportunities for this year's SOLA Giving Day, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel