KATC, Second Harvest and Rouses teamed up to help New Iberia tornado victims.

Together,10 pallets worth of donations were raised for those impacted by the New Iberia tornadoes last week.

Over 6,000 pounds of assorted cleaning supplies, water, and non-perishable food items were collected thanks to generous donors in and around Acadiana.

The drive took place Friday, December 16, 2022 at the Rouses at Bertrand Drive and W. Congress Street, across from Cajun Field.