Arnaudville Middle's Christmas parade is back in town

ARNAUDVILLE, La. — Dozens are expected to take to the streets of Arnaudville Friday as the annual Arnaudville Middle School Christmas parade rolls out.

The fun starts at 1 p.m. at the school's campus before cruising through several blocks and circling back. Students between fifth and eighth grade, as well as school retirees and alumni are expected to play a part — often in agreed-upon themed costumes to throw candy to attending neighbors.

Planning begins as early as September or October as participants tell KATC it cannot be done without community support, whether it be from local law enforcement, city officials, businesses, or neighborhood families.

"The Christmas parade is a way for our students to come together," says parade coordinator and paraprofessional at the school, Lisa Huval. "They always rise to the occasion and it’s a way for our school to give back to our community."

For students, while an exciting time, it can be a bit nerve-wracking as well.

"It's one of those moments where everyone is watching, you could trip and fall, who knows? On the bright side, there is candy," says seventh grade trumpet player Jaxtyn Delegal.

For some, personal preparations begin the night before.

"I lay out everything I need ahead of time," says Braelynn Olivier, a fifth grader at Arnaudville Middle. "I need to make sure I have the shirt that I'm wearing, I need to make sure I'm not cranky in the morning because that will ruin my spirits and I don't want that, and I need to make sure that I'm well fed because I need food."

For principal Mary Miller, the parade serves as a time to showcase what makes her school so unique — the students.

"They're so good, they're so well behaved," Miller says. "To show the community what we do, we're really proud of our kids and we're really proud of our school."

For a full outline of this year's parade route, click here.

