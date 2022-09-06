Second Annual Black Pot Cook-Off takes place September 10

The Arnaudville Volunteer Fire Department will host their Second Annual Black Pot Cook-Off fundraiser Saturday, September 10, 2022. The first event was held in 2019, but the event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to concerns for health and safety relating to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The event is being held at the Little Flower Auditorium, located at 106 Pine St Arnaudville, LA 70512.

The following events are scheduled to take place:

7:00 AM - Team Registration & Sign-In/Doors Open to the Public

8:00 AM - Cooking Begins

9:00 AM - Flag Ceremony

9:45 AM - Sweet Cecilia Performance

12:00 PM - Judging

1:00 PM - Live Auction

2:00 PM - Dustin Sonnier Performance

5:30 PM - Travis Matte & The Kingpins Performance

8:00 PM - Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco Performance

Organizers said cooking categories include; domestic meat, wild meat, and side vegetables. General Admission wristbands are $10.00. A wristband is required for the public to taste samples from teams, as well as for entry inside of the auditorium (all events after 12 PM are held inside the Auditorium).

Information about the event and rules can be found on the Aunaudville Fire Departments website at arnaudvillefire.org Teams can register on the morning of the cook-off at 7 am, or pre-register on the website by clicking the 'Register Your Team' link on the event page.