Quawan Charles Protest and Birthday Remembrance

Quawan Charles was a 15-year-old boy who was found dead in a sugarcane field in Loreauville in 2020.

Two years later, Quawan's family is still demanding footage that they say, the New Iberia Sheriff has not released to them.

"It's been two years since we have gotten any information from the Sheriff's department," Celina Charles cousin to Quawan says.

The footage they say, shows Quawan walking alone before being found deceased in a field, four days later.

The protest and vigil were held the week he would've turned 18.

"Quawan just made 18, just a few days ago on the 24th," Charles told us on Saturday.

Laramie Griffin, an advocate from EVOLVE Louisiana, was part of the protest that says, "We can go back in history to see how long we have been doing this over and over. How many black mothers have to shed tears every single night before something is done."

