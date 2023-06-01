Police reunite with man they saved from cardiac arrest

A man who suffered cardiac arrest in March was reunited with first responders that helped save him.

Cpl. Brandon Dugas and Officer Robert Montgomery were dispatched to an incident in reference to a male subject that went into cardiac arrest in the 4800 block of W. Congress Street on On March 30.

The officers were able to arrive on the scene quickly and access what was taking place. The decision was made that the officers could not wait for Acadian Ambulance personnel to arrive and that CPR needed to begin immediately.

For the next 15 minutes, CPR was conducted by these officers in an attempt to resuscitate the individual.

Acadian Ambulance personnel arrived a short time later and also assisted in life-saving measures.

A faint pulse could be felt and the individual was prepared for transportation. He was transported to a local hospital where he would later recover.

View the pictures of the reunion below: