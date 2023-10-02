New local art pieces displayed at Lafayette Regional Airport

LAFAYETTE, La. — More than 40 pieces of original artwork are now on display throughout the Lafayette Regional Airport (LRA).

Art incubator organization Basin Arts curates one of a kind galleries for various community spaces. According to Basin Arts director Claire Cook, the airport's new additions showcase the culture and colors of Lafayette.

"We work really closely with the airport staff and commission to really find a selection of work that felt representative of our community."

Jeanie Domingue has been flying in and out of LRA for the last 40 years. She says she is excited to be greeted by something other than white marble.

"I found that when I came here it was very hard to balance and focus because everything was so white," Domingue explains. "So when I saw the post that Basin Arts and the whole group were going to do the art, I was so excited...so excited to have this beautiful artwork."

Every 3 months, Basin Arts will rotate the artwork out, making room for more local artists to showcase their talents. The organization draws from their 800-piece collection, and makes unique QR codes to make the purchasing process easier for eager buyers.

If you are interested in submitting artwork for display, click here.

If you are interested in purchasing any of the artwork, click here.