LAFAYETTE, LA- Many students in Acadiana gathered yesterday at service Chevrolet Cadillac to get backpacks and school supplies from MMA fighter Dustin Poirier.

Poirier's second annual "Good Fight Backpack" giveaway lasted from 10 am to 1 pm.

The event was first come, first serve with a max of 3 backpacks per vehicle so children could have the supplies needed for the new school year.