Local student wins scholarship

A recent Lafayette High grad has won a scholarship from the Law Offices of Blaine Barrilleaux.

Christian John Knowles, was selected as the recipient of the 2024 Blaine Barrilleaux Scholarship.

"Christian plans to major in political science and has shown a strong commitment to becoming a legal advocate, impressing our selection committee with his enthusiasm and dedication. He found out about the scholarship through a Facebook ad, and his application process became a meaningful journey of self-reflection and support from his family," a release from the office states.

Barrilleaux has been doing this scholarship since 2019 and has a strong belief in supporting the local Lafayette community. When asked why, he said "I was raised here and I'm never leaving. I care about this community".

For more info on the scholarship and to read about past winners, click here.

"The essay prompt really spoke to me," Christian said. "My family and siblings encouraged me throughout the process, helping me express my thoughts clearly and submit a compelling application."

With the scholarship, Christian plans to cover essential academic expenses such as textbooks and potentially travel costs for educational conferences. This support is a significant step toward his goal of earning a law degree through LSU's accelerated three-and-three program.

"The Law Offices of Blaine Barrilleaux highly values nurturing the potential of future leaders who aspire to make a positive impact on our society. The Blaine Barrilleaux Scholarship is designed to help students by easing the financial pressures of higher education, allowing them to focus on their passions and academic pursuits," the release states.

Blaine Barrilleaux has offices in Metairie and Lafayette.