List: Halloween decorations around Acadiana

ACADIANA, La. — For many families, it's a holiday tradition to ride around town looking at all the beautiful Christmas lights and decorations. Each year, it becomes more and more popular to do the same for Halloween.

One group in New Iberia have decided to take this family fun tradition to the next level by turning it into a competition. New Iberia Decorated, a Facebook page and website run by Mark Boyancé, hosts the contest each year for Halloween, Christmas and Mardi Gras.

Homeowners living in the 70560 and 70563 ZIP code areas, who go above and beyond with their decorations, are asked to submit photos of their outdoor decor, along with their address, to markboyance@gmail.com by Oct. 19.

Submissions are judged on their creativity, design, arrangement and overall appearance in four categories: Most Original, Movie Themed, Scariest and Family Friendly.

Judging will be from Oct. 20-24, and winners will be announced on Oct. 24 or 25.

While the New Iberia area is a good place to start your holiday sightseeing, there are many other locations all throughout Acadiana that may also be worth a stop.

Below is a parish-by-parish list of some of the most spookily decorated places in Acadiana, according to our viewers. If you would like to add your street, neighborhood or property to this list, email calyn.lamanno@katctv.com or news@katctv.com. This list will be updated as we receive information.

ACADIA PARISH



Take a trip inside the Church Point City Hall at 741 S. Main St., Church Point, La., 70525.

The Facebook user who suggested this location said "They have the creepiest Halloween decorations!!!"

While you're around, check out the 500 block of S. Main Street in Church Point

One last stop before you head out: the 600 block of Napp Street in Church Point

IBERIA PARISH

New Iberia seems to be a hub for Halloween decorations and celebration. Check out these locations around the city, including those found on New Iberia Decorated:



656 E. Main St.

4005 Walnut Dr.

3218 Chuggie Ln.

1010 Loreauville Rd.

811 College Dr.

2410 Louisiana Dr.

6414 Daspit Rd.

502 Terrell Ct. (BEWARE: there is a $5 entry fee at this location, unless you pay them a visit on Halloween night)

Swing by the 100 block of Guadalupe Street

Pamaleen Drive

Bonnet Street

Finish off your adventure on the 800 block of College Drive

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH

This one may be a little light, but that doesn't make it any less spooky!



The 900 block of East Nezpique Street in Jennings

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Don't be tricked! You'll have plenty to see this Halloween season with all the treats in Lafayette Parish:



The 100 block of Lexi Falls Lane in Broussard

Sabin Drive in Carencro

Fright House on LaFleur at 116 LaFleur Cir. in Lafayette

Bridge Point Farms at 115 Enterprise Blvd. in Lafayette

The 100 block of Annabell Lane in Lafayette

The 100 block of Sunflower Drive in Lafayette

The 100 block of Belle Helene Court in Lafayette

The 100 block D'Evereux Drive in Lafayette

The 100 block of Canada Drive in Lafayette

The 300 block of Steeple Chase Drive in Lafayette

Sugar Ridge Subdivision in Youngsville

Belle Maison Subdivision in Youngsville

The 500 block of Braxton Drive in Youngsville

The 200 block of Valcour Place in Youngsville

The 300 block of Berg Court in Youngsville

The 300 block of San Marcos Drive in Youngsville

The 100 block of Lighthouse Point Circle in Youngsville

The 100 block of Village Green Drive in Youngsville

The 100 block of Acres Drive in Youngsville

The 200 block of Bluegrass Creek in Youngsville

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Head into Breaux Bridge for a couple of scares!



Spooktacular on Poydras at 133 S. Poydras St.

Anse Broussard Highway

Vermilion Parish

Last but not less ghoulish, we have a few frightening friends in Vermilion Parish:

