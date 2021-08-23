Law firm scholarship awarded to Abbeville teen

Joshua Listi of Abbeville has been awarded the 2021 scholarship from the Law Offices of Blaine Barrilleaux.

The personal injury firm with offices in Lafayette and Metairie believes in building a stronger community through educating our young people, a release states. Higher education not only paves the way to a brighter future for the next generation of students, but for the community at large as these new graduates begin their professional lives, the release states.

Unfortunately, not all young people have access to the resources needed to pursue higher education, which is why The Law Offices of Blaine Barrilleaux created its scholarship, in an effort to make higher education more accessible to students who want to change the world for the better, the release states.

Listi is a graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School in Abbeville, LA who will be pursuing a pre-med / biology degree at Louisiana State University.

Joshua has been driven to serve the local and global community from a young age, when he accompanied his father on mission trips to Puerto Rico and Costa Rica to feed the hungry, work with local orphanages, and help with rebuilding after natural disasters. It was during these formative missions that he was inspired to become a doctor, after seeing what an impact skilled medical care can make for underserved communities.

“I plan on using my higher education to serve my local community by returning to the Acadiana area as a Physician. In addition, I’d like to volunteer as a doctor on future medical mission trips to heal the sick and serve the poor," Listi says.

Meanwhile, he continues to help out at home, volunteering regularly at Abbeville’s Christian Service Center, even going so far as to build half a dozen picnic tables and install a handwashing station as part of his Eagle Scout service project.

He plans to use the Blaine J. Barrilleaux scholarship to pay for textbooks and other educational expenses.

Blaine J. Barrilleaux has been a lawyer for more 20 years and prides himself on giving back to his community while helping clients fight for justice and compensation after accidents or injuries, the release states. The personal injury firm handles cases ranging from slip and fall accidents to maritime injuries and car wrecks.

