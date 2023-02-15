Lafayette welcomes new all inclusive walking and running group

Lafayette welcomes a new local running group, "Tour de Lafayette", as an inclusive walking and running group dedicated to bringing together members of the community and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

KATC had the pleasure of catching up with the creator of the group, Aidan Foreman, to learn all about how things took a running leap.

Tour de Lafayette began during the COVID-19 pandemic when outdoor activities regained momentum. As Foreman's personal goals of living a healthy lifestyle transpired, as did her desire to inspire others to do the same in their own way, at their own speed.

The all inclusive group is one hundred percent free and open to the public, pets included.

Foreman tells KATC, "I didn't like where I was. Two years ago I was unhealthy. I just didn't know where to start. My friends mean the most to me because they really push me to be the best, and they are all so fast and I am not. They are just amazing. Without them, I would not be where I am with Tour de Lafayette, so I just want people to feel good."

"Me and my friends, that's what we do now. We run together," Foreman added.

Foreman credits close friends and her Fiancé, Conner Meche, for aiding in her opportunity to not only impact her own health, but also the health of many others, from all walks of life.

For more information on running, walking or biking with Tour de Lafayette, follow along on Facebook https://bit.ly/3jZ0h9y or on Instagram https://bit.ly/3xmfFQb.