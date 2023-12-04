Join us as we "Tackle Hunger"

LAFAYETTE, La. — Join KATC, Rouses, Second Harvest of Acadiana, and The New Orleans Saints as we partner to Tackle Hunger in our community.

"Any time you can give back you wanna give back," says former Saints safety, Chris Reis. "There's no better kinda combination than to help people and we get to enjoy the Super Bowl victory we had in 2009 so it's awesome."

Donations of non-perishable food items and household supplies are now being accepted as local food banks gear up for the remainder of the holiday season.

"I mean it is the season of giving, the holidays are coming, I think this is a great opportunity to give back to the wonderful communities around and to really help a family in need right now," Paige Choppin, a rookie on the Saints Cheer Krewe, tells KATC.

This comes as local food banks like Second Harvest report they are still stretched thin from the pandemic, Hurricane Ida, and other severe weather events.

"A little bit of effort goes a long way, we could use all the help we could get right now," says Paul Scelfo, Chief Regional Officer for Second Harvest of Acadiana. "If there's a family out there who's looking to try and figure out how are they gonna feed their family during this holiday season, a donation doesn't offer just food but it offers an opportunity for people less fortunate to sit around a table as a family and eat."

While the holidays are a focus right now, donations of this kind are accepted year-round at your neighborhood Rouses location. You can drop yours off in the Tackle Hunger collection bins, donate online, or donate cash at the check-out counter, with all proceeds going to our area's local food banks.

"Nobody should be hungry period," Marcy Nathan, Communications Director for Rouses Markets, tells us. "We have students that suffer with food insecurity, you can't study the same way, no family should have to struggle with putting food on the table or having to make a decision as to whether they pay their utilities or put food on the table."

For more on how to donate to help one of your neighbors in need, click here.

